Readers rave about Saturday march, rant about stolen Al-Alon sign.

RAVE To the police at Saturday’s Seattle Women’s March for their smiles, kindness and support at the peaceful event. We truly appreciated them! Raves for the amazing camaraderie, kindness, patience and support among all in attendance, and even to the two bald eagles circling overhead! Also rave to the several caring individuals who stopped with us to help an elderly woman who’d fallen during the march and was injured. We wish her a speedy recovery. Kindness and love was the theme of the day.

RANT To the person who stole the sandwich-board sign for our Al-Anon meeting. Your actions indicate you need a support group. Please return the sign and join the meeting next week. We will welcome you!