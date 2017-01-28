Readers rave about help paying for doughnuts, rant about drivers without headlights and pedestrians wearing black

RAVE On Inauguration Day morning I went to the doughnuts shop to buy a dozen of President Obama’s favorite Seattle doughnuts to share with my housemates while we watched the ceremony. When I reached for my credit card to pay, I couldn’t find it anywhere. I was about to give up when the woman next in line said not to worry, she’d take care of the payment for me, just “pass it on.” What a sweet demonstration of kindness, especially appreciated that day! You can be sure we’ll “pass it on.”

RANT Drivers, for everyone’s safety, when your vehicle’s windshield wipers are on, turn on your headlights. Pedestrians, we can’t see you in the dark when you’re dressed in black. Wear reflectors and catch our eye before you cross the street, and get off your phone!