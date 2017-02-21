Readers rave about help catching dog, rant about paving Lake Wilderness Trail.

RAVE To the wonderful lady who saw me chasing my little dog, pulled over to the curb on a busy road, got out and picked up my dog and held her until I got there. She’s an angel and I can’t thank her enough.

RANT To King County Parks and the city of Maple Valley for wanting to pave the Lake Wilderness Trail. Paving the three-mile section of trail is too expensive and many think it’s not needed.