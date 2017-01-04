Readers rant and rave about postal service.

RAVE To my mail carrier and the other members of the USPS for the long hours they spent delivering holiday mail and packages.

RANT To my local post office for not releasing Christmas packages clearly marked perishable. I got a notice to pick up the packages, but postal employees said nothing was there. Finally spoke to a supervisor and got two boxes marked perishable that turned out to be fruit that had gotten moldy because of poor storage.