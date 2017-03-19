Readers rave about herons, help after fall at light-rail station, city of Seattle staff; rant about harassing herons, shrieking toddler in restaurant, hit-and-run, leaving performance early, light-rail-station elevators/escalators not working.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the friendly older gentleman who keeps an eye on the great blue herons roosting near the Ballard Locks. Rant to the group of kids who shot off firecrackers at the rookery that scared off 15-20 herons that may never return. We’re so fortunate to have these beautiful herons in our city and should let them nest and raise their young without being harassed.

RANT To the father in the restaurant who put his shrieking toddler over his shoulder so she could shriek in our direction instead of in the direction of his table. When we said, “Whoa, that’s loud,” he justified her behavior rather than offer an apology. I know she’s 2; she should be home in bed and not in a nice restaurant late in the evening making conversation impossible for others.

RAVE AND RANT Rave for truck drivers who drive the speed limit and cover their cargo. Rant for dump trucks on Interstate 5 hauling uncovered dirt and rocks. We’ve replaced a number of windshields in the past 10 years from rocks bouncing out of those trucks.

RANT To the young lady fleeing an accident scene: The damages to me and my big, heavy truck were slight. Damages to your vehicle when my truck crushed the rear passenger door and to your probably already bad karma were much worse, I’m sure.

RAVE To everyone who came to our assistance when my husband fell at the light-rail station; fellow transit riders who provided assistance getting him up and to a bench, transit security officers who stayed with us until the EMTs arrived, and the attendant who evaluated and bandaged the wound and sent us home. He’s healed and we’ve turned the situation into a lesson: There’s no need to run for a train; they come every 10 minutes!

RANT To people who leave a live performance before or during the applause in appreciation of the performers by the audience. It’s rude and disrespectful. What’s your rush?

RAVE To city of Seattle customer service staff who handle the flow of passport applications and utility payments with efficiency, compassion and respect. Despite the challenges of many clients served during the hour I spent getting a passport renewed, the staff were unfailingly respectful and helpful.

RANT To whoever is in charge of maintenance of light-rail stations: Stop asking for expansion until you can keep elevators and escalators at the stations working. As someone with mobility issues, having to walk a block after finding out the elevator/escalator isn’t working is not acceptable. You need to prove you can take care of what you have before you get anything new!