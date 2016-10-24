Readers rave about stores explaining dog policy, rant about crying baby in tea room

RAVE To the grocery chain that posted information defining the difference between service animals and comfort animals. Service animals, by law, are allowed in stores; comfort animals are not. Hopefully there will be no more animals riding in grocery carts.

RANT To the oblivious mother with the ceaselessly crying newborn disrupting the tea room experience for all the other diners who were trying to enjoy a civilized lunch. A tea room is no place for babies or toddlers–they don’t have highchairs for a reason. Take the baby to a quiet place until the crying stops so others can dine in peace.