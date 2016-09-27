Readers rave about Amazon “Take Your Parents to Work,” rant about rude bus riders

RAVE To Amazon for their great “Take Your Parents to Work” day last week where we joined our daughter to see her workplace. Many parents were there and it was a class act from start to finish with shuttle drivers, greeters, people taking pictures, exhibits, lunch and a science fair with demonstrations illustrating the variety of things Amazon does. It was all done so smoothly and with such enthusiasm, a great day.

RANT To people who cut into the line to board the bus or enter the bus from the rear to avoid the bus fare. Have you no manners? Have you no shame?