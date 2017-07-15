Readers rave about help with car, rant about dog waste

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the four young men walking on First Avenue who helped me get my car out of a precarious condition on the curb. I asked for assistance and they jumped right in to help. As an older woman, I so appreciate their thoughtfulness and generosity to help me out of a frustrating situation.

RANT To dog owners who think it’s OK to dispose of your dog’s bagged waste in my already overly full yard-waste can. I need room for my own kitchen waste and I pay for this can. Take your “stuff” home with you.

