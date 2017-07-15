Readers rave about help with car, rant about dog waste
RAVE To the four young men walking on First Avenue who helped me get my car out of a precarious condition on the curb. I asked for assistance and they jumped right in to help. As an older woman, I so appreciate their thoughtfulness and generosity to help me out of a frustrating situation.
RANT To dog owners who think it’s OK to dispose of your dog’s bagged waste in my already overly full yard-waste can. I need room for my own kitchen waste and I pay for this can. Take your “stuff” home with you.
