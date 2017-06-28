Readers rave about sublime performance at Green Lake, rant about no all-night public transportation

RAVE To the Noh style solo actor performing at dusk last week at Green Lake. My run went out the window as I was pulled into this incredibly evocative performance, a solo tour de force accompanied by flute and bells, and a costume that changed shape and position as he slowly moved from scene to scene and from shore to water and back. Whoever you are, your performance keeps playing in my head and I want to thank you for transforming my evening from unremarkable to sublime.

RANT Why doesn’t Seattle have 24-hour public-transportation for late-night workers and others like other grown-up big cities have? Maybe Seattle’s still in its adolescence.