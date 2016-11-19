Readers thankful for help in the store, unhappy about lack of downtown parking

RAVE To the woman at Safeway who helped me pick up the cherry tomatoes I’d spilled all over the floor. You didn’t know it, but you turned my day around. Sometimes little things can make such a difference. Thank you.

RANT To planners who’ve allowed ten blocks of street parking to be taken away in the area around Lenora Street during massive new building construction in the area. The few remaining parking spots are dominated by construction vehicles. There are still some businesses in the area and some low-cost housing units too. I make deliveries in the area and now have to walk almost a mile to get to my destination. Seattle really doesn’t want people to drive downtown, do they?