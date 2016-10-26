Readers thankful for help with groceries, scold careless driver.

RAVE To the gentleman who helped me with my groceries in the torrential rain on my first venture out after fracturing my kneecap five weeks ago. I’m on crutches and it was difficult to move the grocery cart; as I left the store, this man asked if he could help and he pushed the cart to my car and unloaded it. May blessings come to him for his compassion.

RANT To the careless driver who almost hit my work buddy as she crossed the street, zooming by a few feet in front of her. The time you take to save a minute and rush through an intersection or street is the minute it takes to hit someone. Be careful, for goodness’ sake; next time may not be such a lucky miss.