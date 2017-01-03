Readers thankful for returned wallet, tired of persistent missionaries.

RAVE To the wonderful, honest person who found my wallet with money, credit cards and more in the Fred Meyer parking lot and turned it in to customer service, where I retrieved it. I’m so grateful, and my faith in mankind is renewed. May you have an amazing 2017; you truly deserve it.

RANT To the two young missionaries who knocked on my door this morning, then rang the doorbell — please desist! This is the sixth time you’ve come to my home in the last few weeks. I have nothing personal against you, but I don’t want to talk to you. It’s my home, and I reserve the right to answer the door or not. Please stop, just stop!