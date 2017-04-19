Readers rave about credit union, rant about bad pruning.

RAVE To my local credit union, who called to let me know that someone had reported a personal check found on their sidewalk, lunch money my son dropped. I’m not sure a big bank would have made that phone call. I love banking with my credit union, where someone local picks up the phone when I call instead of getting an automated “self-help” system.

RANT To landscapers that have no clue about pruning, butchering trees and shrubs to keep them small. For more info on proper pruning, please look to Plant Amnesty for information.