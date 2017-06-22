Readers rave about UPS truck toy gift, rant about stolen package with family heirloom pan

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To Patrick, a UPS driver who made a little boy’s day by giving him a replica UPS truck toy, a treasure the boy proudly shared with other customers at the fast-food restaurant. What a kind man!

RANT To whoever stole the package from my front porch. I hope you enjoy the frying pan. It had been in my family for 70 years and was being returned to me after getting a new handle.

