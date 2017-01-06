Readers rave about help after fall, rant about stolen heirloom ornaments.

RAVE To the kind woman who helped a grandmother who’d slipped on the ice on a hill, injured and hampered by her 70-pound, worried hound. This compassionate woman loaded dog and granny into her car and drove them home.

RANT To the person(s) who stole the package off our front door step from my 92- year-old mother-in-law. The gift cards are replaceable, but the ornaments she cherished and sent to my husband can never be replaced. They were from his now-deceased father and she was passing them down to her son. Karma will find you.