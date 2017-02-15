Readers rave about donating blood, rant about dog in shopping cart.

RAVE To the two young couples who decided to donate blood on Sunday before enjoying their sunny-day plans together.

RANT To the couple in the grocery store with their dog in the shopping cart. Assistance animals are welcome in grocery stores; pets aren’t. Even if your dog were an assistance animal, having it in the grocery cart where shoppers put their food is gross. Rave to the store employee who made them remove the dog from the cart.