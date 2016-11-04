Rave for return of dog’s toy, rant for pet-license renewal form for long-passed cat

RAVE To the kind person who found my dog’s pink squeaky toy at the park and, rather than taking it home, left it on a low concrete wall where we found it the next day. Thanks for making me and my Lab very happy.

RANT To King County pet licensing, who mailed me a license-renewal reminder with dire threats of penalties for noncompliance regarding for my cat that died 16 years ago. This is the first time since that loss they’ve sent a renewal notice. What incompetence!