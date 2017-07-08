Readers rave about Point Defiance Park clean up, rant about fireworks smoke

RAVE To the dedicated staff and work crews who totally cleaned up Point Defiance Park after the Fourth of July. I walked through the park at 8 a.m. on July 5, only 12 hours after the park was teeming with people, animals and vehicles, and all the debris, trash and waste was gone. Their outstanding work was noticed and appreciated.

RANT To our government for having burn bans due to poor air quality, but that doesn’t apply when smoke fills the air on the Fourth of July. I think anyone purchasing fireworks should be able to state what year we gained our independence. Things would be a lot quieter.