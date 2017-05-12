Reader rave about friendly Ciscoe Morris, rant about bad service for single diner

RAVE To Ciscoe Morris, who was so nice when I accosted him at Fred Meyer and asked for a selfie. He happily obliged and then taught me how to not kill succulents. Rant to my friends who don’t know who Ciscoe Morris is. Get a life!

RANT To restaurants whose servers pay more attention to couples or groups than single diners. As a single diner, I’d like to have my ice water refilled without asking and be given the opportunity to order a dessert before getting the check.