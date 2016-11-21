Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about dogs on the beach

RAVE To the wonderful woman who found my wallet with my whole life in it and immediately called me. I got distracted while picking up my two dogs from the groomer and forgot I’d put my wallet on top of the car while I lifted my arthritic dog into my car. She saw it fall when I drove off, called me, and I was able to met her and retrieve everything within a half-hour.

RANT To the man whose unleashed dog sprayed sand all over me and grabbed my sandwich while I was trying to enjoy a peaceful afternoon on the beach at Discovery Park. There are signs saying dogs must be on leash and aren’t allowed on the beach, so why do so many dog owners think they can just do whatever they want in our parks? Second rant to the Seattle Park Department for not doing anything to enforce the rules.