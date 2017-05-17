Readers rave about U2 concert sign-language interpreter, rant about blocking driveway.

RAVE To the sign-language interpreter on the floor at the U2 concert on Sunday. His joy, energy and enthusiasm for his job and for the music was infectious, even to those of us on the third level!

RANT To parents picking up their children at school who think it’s OK to park in or across a private driveway. People live in these homes and need access to their driveways, regardless of your claim you were only there for 10 minutes.