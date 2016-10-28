Readers appreciate quick Seattle street fix, rant about tool thief

RAVE To the Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities, who made repairs within a day after I called about a large hole in the street and a leaf-clogged street drain with standing water around it after heavy rains. That’s what I call good, responsive government.

RANT To the pathetic thief who used wire cutters to break into the new bike-repair station at Log Boom Park (an Eagle Scout project) in order to steal every single tool there. I bet you’ll be busy Halloween stealing candy from children. Where do people like you come from?