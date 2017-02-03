Readers rave about Sen. Cantwell taking time with a 14 year old, rant about pin lost/stolen at the Rep

RAVE To Senator Maria Cantwell for giving her time for a conversation with a very interested 14 year old girl at the Women’s March. It made her day! Maybe she’ll run for the Senate someday.

RANT To however found the pin that fell off my coat at a performance “King Charles III” and didn’t turn it in. When I got home and realized my beautiful, family Christmas pin was gone, the Rep staff searched for it but didn’t find it, telling me they’d call me back if it was found. How could someone not turn in a Christmas pin?