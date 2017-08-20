Readers rave about 5th Avenue Theatre seat upgrade, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, kindness on the bus, help for fallen senior; rant about dog bite, attempted fraud

RAVE At a recent musical show at the 5th Avenue Theatre where I was sitting in one of the least expensive seats, an usher approached me and asked if I’d like a better seat. A benefactor always buys an extra ticket to be given to someone who usually doesn’t have the experience of sitting in the best seats and because of this generosity, I sat on the main floor and was so close to the actors that I never had to use my binoculars. I’m still touched by this experience. Thank you!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the woman whose leashed dog bit me on the thigh while I was walking on the Arboretum Waterfront Trail. After some mild hysterics by all of us, I told her I was OK and to go on. Rave to the excellent care I got at a nearby clinic, including a pair of scrub pants, as my pants were torn. I hope the woman sees this to know that my wound healed with no complications, and that she should consider that this pathway is too narrow for walking her dog.

RAVE For the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office officer who arrived within five minutes after my apartment manager called about a distraught woman who was irrational and confrontational. The officer was so professional and helpful and was able to safely remove the woman from the situation after talking to her for several minutes.

RAVE AND RANT Rave for a young woman on the bus who offered a drink from her water bottle to a fellow passenger who was in distress. He was so grateful for her random act of kindness, and she let him keep her nice bottle when she left. Rant for me for being preoccupied with my own busy schedule and not stepping up to help.

RANT I get three to four phone calls or emails a week from people trying to get money or personal information. How can these people look at themselves in the mirror knowing they’re trying to inflict financial ruin on some unsuspecting person?

RAVE To the kind restaurant staff and customers who rushed to my 95-year old father’s aid when he fell. It’s heartwarming that strangers would rush to assist not only my father, but his teenage granddaughter, who was distraught over her grandfather’s distress. Thanks to the young mother who knelt to comfort my daughter, putting an arm around her while holding a sleeping baby in her other arm, and the shorts-wearing young man who knelt on his bare knees on the sidewalk supporting my father as he was evaluated by the paramedics. Good news: lots of stitches, but all is well!