Readers rave about saving Winterbrook Farm, rant about preventing street parking.
RAVE To the local couple who stepped up to save Issaquah’s Winterbrook Farm, and to everyone who supported saving this green-space gem rather than see it fall victim to urban sprawl.
RANT To neighbors who purposely block public easement so neighborhood street parking can’t be utilized. This selfish attitude is harming our community.
