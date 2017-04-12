Readers rave about saving Winterbrook Farm, rant about preventing street parking.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the local couple who stepped up to save Issaquah’s Winterbrook Farm, and to everyone who supported saving this green-space gem rather than see it fall victim to urban sprawl.

RANT To neighbors who purposely block public easement so neighborhood street parking can’t be utilized. This selfish attitude is harming our community.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.