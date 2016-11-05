Readers rave about helpful grocery-store wine clerk, rant about side-street speeders

RAVE To Enrico, who works in the wine department at my local store and is very knowledgeable about the wine they stock and always willing to give a recommendation. On several occasions he’s saved me from paying too much for a bottle of wine I was considering just because I thought the label looked cool.

RANT To drivers who use neighborhood streets as thoroughfares, speeding along at 45 mph in 25-mph zones and tailgating in 20-mph school zones. Go away.