Readers rave about helpful grocery-store wine clerk, rant about side-street speeders

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To Enrico, who works in the wine department at my local store and is very knowledgeable about the wine they stock and always willing to give a recommendation. On several occasions he’s saved me from paying too much for a bottle of wine I was considering just because I thought the label looked cool.

RANT To drivers who use neighborhood streets as thoroughfares, speeding along at 45 mph in 25-mph zones and tailgating in 20-mph school zones. Go away.

