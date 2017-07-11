Readers rave about ferry-bus coordination, rant about ripped out tree.

RAVE To Everett Transit and Washington State Ferries for coordinating bus routes when the ferry service was down to one boat. It’s difficult to arrange rides on a weekday morning when headed off to work from Whidbey, but these coordination efforts made it all good.

RANT To the new mega-box homeowners who tore out one of their nice young trees, planted by the builder as part of their building permit. Shame on them for removing the required tree in the first place, and more shame for not taking the trouble, in our hyper-connected-by-the-Internet age, of finding a home in someone else’s yard for the tree. Instead it’s dead, ripped crudely apart, in the alley behind their pricey new house.