Readers rave about safe boaters, rant about dogs on tennis courts.

RAVE To the many power and sail boaters who know and observe safety rules on the water. Rant to to the few knuckleheads who speed closely past nonpowered vessels, causing dangerous and annoying wakes.

RANT To dog owners and professional dog walkers who use tennis courts on Queen Anne Hill as a dog park, even though signs clearly say: NO DOGS ALLOWED.