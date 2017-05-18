Readers rave about Seattle Waterfront Mother’s Day free parking, rant about security barring purses at U2 concert.

RAVE To the Seattle Waterfront merchants for free parking on Mother’s Day. Mom loved her Argosy cruise of the Harbor, visit to the sea otters at Seattle Aquarium and cup of chowder, and we were able to park close enough for her to walk.

RANT To CenturyLink Field for not communicating beforehand that even small purses weren’t allowed into the U2 concert. I didn’t appreciate the snarky gatekeeper saying “Everyone knows. It’s on our website.” If that were true, the garbage cans at the security gates wouldn’t have been overflowing with thrown-away purses. The option to wait in line for a $20 locker to store my purse was ridiculous. I can play by the rules; just let me know what they are ahead of time. Huge rave for Bono and the boys for putting on a great show despite the irritating obstacles.