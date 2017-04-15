Readers rave about considerate neighbor, rant about break-room doughnut grabber.

RAVE To my considerate neighbor Mark, who’s twice knocked on my door to let me know an interior light was on in my parked car. He says he knows how frustrating it is to discover a dead battery in the morning, so he stopped to let this disabled veteran know. It’s nice to have such a good neighbor.

RANT To the young “professional” who was in such a hurry to grab a doughnut in the break room that he ran into a woman, making her drop her doughnut, then grabbed his doughnut without so much as an “excuse me” or “I’m sorry.”