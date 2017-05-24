Readers rave about help with lost parking sticker, rant about USPS food drive missed donation.

RAVE To the nice gentleman who helped me retrieve my parking sticker that flew out of the machine, was caught by a gust of wind and landed under a parked SUV. He noticed my distress and looked under the car. The errant ticket was too far to reach curbside, so he ran over to the street side, laid down on the pavement and grabbed it as I watched for approaching vehicles. What a generous — and dangerous — act of kindness!

RANT To the letter carrier who didn’t pick up the bag of food I placed by my mailbox for the USPS Stamp Out Hunger food drive. He delivered mail that day so should have seen the blue USPS food bag.