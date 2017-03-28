Readers rave about rescued cap, rant about monthly shipments.

RAVE To the man who retrieved my cap when it blew off my head in the wind while I was crossing the street downtown. That cap is my pride and joy, but I wasn’t able to chase it myself because I’m confined to a walker.

RANT To emails that advertise a $50 reward for completing a survey, asking for billing information and your address so they can charge you for shipping. It’s easy to miss the fine print at the very end of the offer that says you have 15 days to respond or you’ll automatically be charged for continuing monthly shipments.