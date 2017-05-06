Readers rave about childbirth experience, rant about cable company

RAVE To the hospital nurses and doctors for their remarkable care in the delivery of our newborn baby girl. After a terrible experience at a different hospital with our firstborn, we were beyond grateful for their kindness and warmth with our second!

RANT I called my cable company to get narration off my TV and they were closed, then spent more than an hour on the phone with them the next day trying to resolve the problem. They said to call back if it wasn’t solved, but when I called back they were closed again. Yet, this week I got a bill from them raising my bill $26.50 per month!