Readers rave about help pumping gas, rant about speedy delivery drivers
RAVE To the gas-station employee helping everyone pump their gas on a cold, rainy day. He asked if I’d like to comfortably relax in my car while he finished pumping the gas. Wow!
RANT To package-delivery drivers who speed up and down residential streets to deliver packages. I know you have many packages to deliver, but you’re still required to obey speed limits and traffic laws. Your driving is endangering pedestrians, other drivers, children and pets.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.