Readers rave about help pumping gas, rant about speedy delivery drivers

RAVE To the gas-station employee helping everyone pump their gas on a cold, rainy day. He asked if I’d like to comfortably relax in my car while he finished pumping the gas. Wow!

RANT To package-delivery drivers who speed up and down residential streets to deliver packages. I know you have many packages to deliver, but you’re still required to obey speed limits and traffic laws. Your driving is endangering pedestrians, other drivers, children and pets.