Readers rave about help for bicyclist, rant about recipes not incuding nutrition info

RAVE To the nice woman driver who stopped her car to pick up my bicycle helmet cover that had flown off in the wind, flagged me down, pulled over, and handed it back to me. Thank you, you’re an angel!

RANT Rave to newspapers and other media for bringing us healthy recipes, but rant when they don’t provide nutrition information. As the mom of a Type 1 diabetic, we need to know the carb count of everything my son eats, and recipes are useless without that information.