Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about loud music

RAVE To the man who found my wallet and brought it to my house. I’d visited an ill relative at the hospital and must’ve dropped it after finding a place to park. I figured the wallet and contents were gone forever, and when the guy who found it came to my door I was so shocked I didn’t think to offer him a reward and now wish I had. What a kind man to take the time to return my wallet to me in person!

RANT To the guy at the car wash with his radio blaring right in front of the “NO LOUD MUSIC, please be considerate of others” sign. Perhaps he can’t read.