Readers rave about 84-year-old trail walker, WSP traffic management, generous grocery store, community-minding Seahawks; rant about laser pointed at airplanes, drivers on narrow side streets, hit-and-run driver.

RAVE To the woman walking the trail every day, rain or shine, powering along with her walker, always ready with a cheerful smile and wave. She told me she covers 4 miles in 70 minutes and is almost 85 years old. What an inspiration to get out and exercise!

RANT To whoever used a laser light targeting a commercial airplane with my son on the crew. He and the pilot suffered impaired vision but were able to safely land the plane. Both had to see an ophthalmologist to assess retinal damage, thankfully not permanent. Many aircraft reported being targeted that night, a federal offense. Serious rant to anyone who’s entertained by endangering aircraft.

RAVE To the Washington State Patrol, which kept traffic flowing after an injury crash in the Mount Baker tunnel. Our 6:30 p.m. bus was passed by an aid truck, three firetrucks and two WSP cars, so I assumed we’d be late, but we never stopped moving. The WSP did an amazing job keeping traffic flowing safely around the accident.

RANT To drivers who play “chicken” on narrow neighborhood streets. There’s often not a spot midblock to pull over; when there’s a car coming, wait at the corner until it passes. If you’re in too much of a hurry to wait, travel on the arterials instead.

RAVE After a shopping trip, some of my purchases were missing. I’d made a stop and wondered if the groceries were stolen out of my car or if I’d left them at the store, so I called the store to ask if they’d seen them. They couldn’t find them, but to my surprise, offered to replace them, though they weren’t responsible. Since I’m between jobs, it was an offer I couldn’t refuse. I love that store!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver who went through a stop sign and hit my husband and I as we rode our motorcycle through Seward Park, then sped away without stopping to see if we were all right. Wouldn’t the driver wonder what happened to those two people lying in the road? Rave to all the wonderful people who came to our aid, the young men who brought us water, the man who went looking for the driver as he sped away, and the police and firefighters.

RAVE For a Seattle Seahawk who insisted on anonymity while making a monthly visit to the rehab center where I work. When I asked him what motivated him, he said “I miss my grandma.” Additional rave for another Hawk who took the time, again without fanfare, to visit my friend during her time at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.