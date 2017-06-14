Readers rave about help finding keys, rant about Animal Control not picking up dead raccoon

RAVE I’ll always treasure David’s (a total stranger) assurance and kindness as he went above and beyond in helping me search around my seat when I couldn’t find my car keys in a movie theater, and then not chiding me when I found them in one of the pockets in my purse. It was such kindness in a world with so much negativity.

RANT To Animal Control which, despite our having called twice over two weeks ago, has still not picked up a dead and putrid raccoon carcass at the curbside in our neighborhood. Other neighbors have also called and reported this poor dead animal. And to make matters worse, it’s right at a bus stop. I had high hopes when I saw an Animal Control truck drive up the street a few blocks away, but apparently it was there for PR reasons at the Furry 5K event and wasn’t on pickup duty.