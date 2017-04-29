Readers rave about home-improvement store help, rant about trash cans on the sidewalk

RAVE To the home-improvement store staff who helped me load my cart with a patio table, crawled on the floor to find the accessories I wanted and politely loaded everything into my vehicle, a tricky endeavor! All with a smile and a can-do attitude, though the store was very busy.

RANT To neighbors who leave their trash, yard waste and recycling cans permanently on the sidewalk. If it’s hard to bring your cans up and down the stairs, why not build a nice enclosure so your neighbors look at that rather than your cans scattered on the sidewalk? And if you leave your cans on the sidewalk, don’t be surprised if people think they’re there for public use.