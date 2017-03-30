Readers rave about package delivery, rant about throwing trash on theater floor.
RAVE To the package-delivery driver who rang our doorbell when leaving a package on our front porch. His simple courtesy alerted us to grab the package immediately, averting another front-porch theft. Why don’t all delivery people take this easy crime-prevention measure?
RANT To theatergoers who don’t dispose of trash in the bins provided after the movie. Who throws trash on the floor in any establishment? That’s disgusting!
