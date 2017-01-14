Readers rave about attentive waiter, rant about texting during concert

RAVE To Andy, our waiter at a Kirkland restaurant, who went way beyond his duties, running to the parking garage to find me to return my credit card that I’d forgotten after paying my bill. His honesty and caring saved me from anxiety and having to return to the restaurant. He should be “Waiter of the Year.”

RANT We went to see Trans Siberian Orchestra (awesome show) and a young man sitting in front of us was texting for the whole first hour. Why did you come to the show? You showed no consideration for the people around you by creating this distraction and nuisance. People, please leave your phones in your pockets or purses when you go to a venue surrounded by others who want to enjoy the show, not your addiction.