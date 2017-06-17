Readers rave about help with cooler, rant about cigarette butt out the car window

RAVE To the woman who saw me struggling (I have health problems) to pull a full cooler at Gas Works Park. She took it off my hands and pulled it for me, quite a long way, to my destination. When I thanked her, she said “it takes a village!” What a kind gesture, and so appreciated!

RANT Rant or rave? I enjoyed the irony of watching the man driving a Prius on I-5 roll down his window and toss his cigarette butt out the window.