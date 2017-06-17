Readers rave about help with cooler, rant about cigarette butt out the car window

The Seattle Times

RAVE To the woman who saw me struggling (I have health problems) to pull a full cooler at Gas Works Park. She took it off my hands and pulled it for me, quite a long way, to my destination. When I thanked her, she said “it takes a village!” What a kind gesture, and so appreciated!

RANT Rant or rave? I enjoyed the irony of watching the man driving a Prius on I-5 roll down his window and toss his cigarette butt out the window.

