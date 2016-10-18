Readers thankful for gift card, complain about precautionary storm purchases.

RAVE To the woman in front of me in line at Wal-Mart who left a gift card with $71.04 to pay my bill. We’d chatted casually in line a few minutes before, and when it was my turn to check out the cashier said that when the woman paid with her gift card she said she wanted to leave it to pay my bill. It really brightened my day!

RANT To TV weather predictors, those nattering nabobs whose recent dire prediction about the incoming storm of the decade caused me to make precautionary purchases of Alpo, bottled water and a fifth of vodka to ride out the onrushing tempest.