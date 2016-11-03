Readers approve of polite trick-or-treaters, complain about no lights on bikes.

RAVE To parents of trick-or-treaters who teach their children to say “thank you” when receiving treats and to not throw their candy wrappers on the ground, thank you for showing some class and teaching your children the right way. It makes the Halloween tradition fun for everyone.

RANT To bicycle riders riding in the dark without lights on their bikes. You can’t be seen by drivers and could cause an accident that would likely give you serious injuries. Sharing the road means being a responsible biker and following common sense and traffic laws.