Readers rave about train horn, rant about parking lot mishap

RAVE To the train engineers who blow the train horn as they pass Safeco Field during a Mariners home game. So fun to hear while watching the game on TV!

RANT To the guy who parked his vehicle too close to mine at the Trader Joe’s parking lot, then dinged the door of my new car when he flung his door open. Remember, what goes around, comes around.