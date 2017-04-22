Readers rave about help with car, rant about taking up too much parking space.

RAVE To the very nice man at the Angle Lake Light Rail garage who came to my rescue when I couldn’t get my parking brake to disengage. Without his help I would have been stuck there until a family member or friend could come to help.

RANT Parking is scarce, so let’s maximize! When parallel parking, pull clear up or back to the sign if you’re the first/last car past the sign. If in the middle of several cars, pull to within just a couple of feet of the car in front or behind you; don’t leave half a car’s space. If we all did this, we could increase the parking availability.