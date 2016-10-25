RAVE To the Seattle church whose volunteers serve hundreds of homeless and hungry people at a weekly meal. They’ve also had great success guiding 23 homeless men to permanent housing from their transitional shelter in the last month and a half.

RANT To the women on the early ferry to Seattle who set up camp every morning in front of the restroom sink mirrors applying their makeup, brushing their teeth (gross), etc. Get a clue! The women coming out of the stalls would like to be able to wash and dry their hands. Seriously, the paparazzi aren’t waiting when you disembark in Seattle.