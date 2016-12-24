Readers rave about mall garage help, rant about package thieves

RAVE To the woman walking by who helped a security officer and a man whose car had stalled to push the car out of traffic at Bellevue Square mall so the line could keep moving and the other cars could get into the parking garage. Thank you!

RANT To the growing cadre of “entrepreneurs” who follow delivery trucks around and relieve people of their Christmas packages. A second rant for the police who can’t do much about it beyond “taking a report.” Thus, the perfect crime, and a very profitable one, that’s been everywhere this year.