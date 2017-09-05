Readers rave about SAM, rant about trail litter

RAVE To the friendly, helpful, and patient Seattle Art Museum staff for their daily, herculean efforts to manage the crowds flocking to see the Yayoi Kusama exhibit. Every single person must have said the same thing thousands of times over the last several months, but it was always said with courtesy and respect. Bravo to a job well done!

RANT To hikers who leave empty beverage containers, food wrappers, dog waste and other litter on our crowded, popular trails. Pack it out! Also rant to hikers playing music loudly. We hike to get away from extra noise. Earbuds please!